News to Know for January 10

If you haven't planned your weekend out just yet, I hope you're hungry. Across the Tampa Bay area, you'll be able to find events every foodie dreams of, including Tampa Oyster Fest, Polk County Taco Week and Tampa Bay Barbecue Festival. If you're really feeling adventurous, head to all three—no judgment here.
News to Know
- Florida prepares to send aid to California: Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said he’s been working with the governor’s office to coordinate any needed response as the worst wildfires in decades continue.
- Gasparilla Music Festival gets postponed: Festival officials cited the ongoing financial strain caused by two years of extreme weather as the main factor.
- A 35-foot pirate ship goes up for sale: Mark Ferguson, owner of Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill, is looking to sell a piece of Tampa Bay history.
- Local musicians honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Reflections Chamber Ensemble will perform a free concert in honor of the civil rights leader.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says after a few chilly days, we can finally have some warmer temps to look forward to, reaching the upper 60s by midday. Expect some rain overnight, too.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
Federal officials are warning about an increase in online "gaming" job scams. People are being tricked into paying to get paid, but instead of making money, they lose it.
Things to Do this Friday, Jan. 10
- Pick up some fresh produce and flowers at Dunedin Downtown Market.
- When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: 420 Main St, Dunedin
- Cost: Free
- Join the community to watch "Inside Out 2" in the park.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch
- Cost: Free
- Watch Jeff Dunham's comedy show live at Amalie Arena.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $61
