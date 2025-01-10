News to Know for January 10

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

If you haven't planned your weekend out just yet, I hope you're hungry. Across the Tampa Bay area, you'll be able to find events every foodie dreams of, including Tampa Oyster Fest, Polk County Taco Week and Tampa Bay Barbecue Festival. If you're really feeling adventurous, head to all three—no judgment here.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says after a few chilly days, we can finally have some warmer temps to look forward to, reaching the upper 60s by midday. Expect some rain overnight, too.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, January 10, 2025

Susan Solves It

Federal officials are warning about an increase in online "gaming" job scams. People are being tricked into paying to get paid, but instead of making money, they lose it.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Get Paid Scam

Things to Do this Friday, Jan. 10

Pick up some fresh produce and flowers at Dunedin Downtown Market.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: 420 Main St, Dunedin Cost: Free

Join the community to watch "Inside Out 2" in the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch Cost: Free

Watch Jeff Dunham's comedy show live at Amalie Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $61



