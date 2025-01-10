Forecast: January thaw today: highs in the 70s

January thaw today, Florida style!

After a string of very chilly days, and another cold start this morning, we'll finally see our temperatures reach where they should be for this time of year this afternoon and in some places warm even above normal levels.

All of this is happening because of an approaching storm that will bring rain to our area overnight and early Saturday morning. Winds will swing around out of the south ahead of this system today. That will quickly bring milder, more humid air, into our area by this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s will quickly soar into the upper 60s by midday and into the 70s during the middle of the afternoon. The only places that will stay in the 60s all day are those right on the coast.

This evening expect clouds to increase and south breezes to continue. This should act to keep our temperatures from falling too quickly. Instead of the 40s like we've had all week, this evening temperatures will stay in the 60s.

Rain and showers will move through overnight. The showers may linger into Saturday morning along with cloudy skies. The warmest part of Saturday will be before noon. Clouds will linger a while on Saturday and temperatures will begin to fall into the 50s during the afternoon as skies clear slowly.

Sunday looks like a nice day. It'll be chilly in the morning as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s early but thanks to a lot of sun we'll warm into the 60s during the afternoon. If you're going to the Bucs game Sunday night, bring a heavy coat. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for the game under clear skies.

Another wave of low pressure will move through Monday bringing clouds and rain. Where the rain falls on Monday temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s. Just south of the rain some will reach into the 70s.

The rain ends by Tuesday morning and we return to chilly and dry weather for the second half of next week. Another cold front with rain will move through next weekend.

Have a nice Friday!