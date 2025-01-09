Watch Now
Gasparilla Music Festival 2025 postponed, new date yet to be announced

TAMPA, Fla. — The Gasparilla Music Festival announced the 2025 music festival will be postponed.

The 2025 festival was initially scheduled to take place at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on Feb. 14 to 16. GMF cited the ongoing financial strain caused by two years of extreme weather as a key factor in their decision to postpone.

Organizers said ticket refunds have already begun processing. No new dates were announced for the Gasparilla Music Festival 2025, but they plan to announce them soon.

