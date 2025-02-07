Watch Now
News to Know for February 7

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

We finally made it to Friday, and Super Bowl Sunday is inching closer. Are you rooting for the Chiefs or Eagles? Most Floridians have made their choice clear—well, at least when you look at their betting. According to Hard Rock Bet, the majority of wagers are on the Chiefs to win in 55 of Florida's 67 counties, including Hillsborough. Only time will tell if that historic three-peat is in the cards for Kansas City.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start off the day with cooler temperatures in the 60s. We'll also see the return of that dense fog, especially near the coast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, February 7, 2025

Susan Solves It

Gaming experts estimate Americans will wage billions of dollars as they place bets on the Super Bowl. We look at how to protect your money from scammers.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Super Bowl Betting Scams

Things to Do this Friday, Feb. 7

  • Pick up some fresh produce and flowers at the Dunedin Downtown Market.
    • When: 9 a.m.
    • Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
    • Cost: Free
  • Join Artist Akiko Kotani as she talks about her special exhibition during Cocktails at the Collection.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 720 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
    • Cost: $40
  • Travel back in time as you check out ZooTampa's latest exhibit, "Dinos Unearthed."
    • When: 9:30 a.m.
    • Where: 1101 W Sligh Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: $46

