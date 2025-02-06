Floridians betting shows a heavy lean for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

MIAMI, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs could win a historic third straight championship in Super Bowl LIX, or the Philadelphia Eagles may end the dynasty. Most Floridians, at least based on their betting, believe the Chiefs will win a historic three-peat.

According to Hard Rock Bet, the majority of wagers are on the Chiefs to win in 55 of Florida's 67 counties. This includes Florida's largest counties, such as Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, and Broward.

The love for the Chiefs applies to a majority of male and female bettors, with 53.9% of men picking Kansas City to win the big game and 58.6% of women picking KC.

While the majority of Floridians are picking the Chiefs, bettors are putting their money on Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to be the game's Most Valuable Player. After Barkley, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the choice for MVP by bettors.

Overall, across the nation, Hard Rock Bets said 57% are betting on the Chiefs to win, with the notable exception being New Jersey, where 69% are betting on the Eagles.