Forecast: More fog this morning

Another morning of dense fog.

Temperatures will be cool this morning, around 60, with areas of dense fog, especially near the coast. The visibility may drop below 1/4 of a mile in some locations so be very careful during the morning commute.

The fog will clear by mid-morning and skies will be sunny for the rest of the afternoon with highs reaching back around 80 degrees.

Saturday will likely see fog and low clouds returning in the morning. It will likely be a bit less widespread compared to Friday morning. Skies will clear quickly through the morning and the day looks sunny, dry, and warm with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday may see patches of fog early, but overall, the day looks sunny and warm. If you're planning on setting up an outdoor watch party for the big game on Sunday evening, the weather looks great. We'll start off in the low 80s during pre-game activities and then fall back through the 70s during the game itself. By the 4th quarter most towns will fall into the upper 60s some you may need a sweatshirt with you for the second half.

Have a great weekend!