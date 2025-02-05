News to Know for February 5

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's a good day to have some hometown pride. Last night's hockey game was close, but the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched the win against the Ottawa Senators with a final score of 4-3. Just don't get too comfortable—the teams will go head-to-head again Thursday night.

News to Know

A restaurant catches fire weeks after reopening: Brian's Place in Hernando Beach had just recovered from last year's hurricanes when staff was thrown yet another curveball: an electrical fire.

Brian's Place in Hernando Beach had just recovered from last year's hurricanes when staff was thrown yet another curveball: an electrical fire. TECO/Duke customers should prepare for a rate hike: The companies said they asked for the hikes, which will take effect in March, to cover costs related to recent hurricanes and replenish storm reserves.



The companies said they asked for the hikes, which will take effect in March, to cover costs related to recent hurricanes and replenish storm reserves. Sarasota school board members discuss cell phones: Some argue that phones should be banned completely, while others worry about their children not being able to contact them during emergencies.

Some argue that phones should be banned completely, while others worry about their children not being able to contact them during emergencies. Pinellas County is added to the Michelin Guide: The culinary gems of St. Pete-Clearwater can finally earn stars.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see more fog this morning, but partly sunny skies are set to return by this afternoon. Expect warmer weather, with temperatures reaching the 80s in most areas.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Susan Solves It

A woman said she was sidelined after a medical supply company delivered gear she couldn't use even though her doctor ordered it to help her walk.

Woman claims medical supply company delivered unsafe gear

Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 4

Test your knowledge at Black History Trivia Night at the Woodson African American Museum.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2240 9th Ave S, St. Petersburg Cost: Free

Participate in a sunset yoga class at the St. Pete Pier.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 Ave NE, St. Petersburg Cost: Free (donations encouraged)

Catch a showing of the 2000 romance "In the Mood for Love" at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: $10



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.