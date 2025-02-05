Forecast: Less AM fog, more PM sun

Less fog this morning, a little warmer near the coast.

The fog will be more patchy across the region this morning. Dense fog advisories are not as widespread with the worst of the fog likely north of the Bay through the morning commute. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

We'll see partly sunny skies returning this afternoon. 80s will be common east of I-75 with highs near 80 across the I-75 corridor. Although the coast will again be cooler, most towns should at least get to 70 today, even at the beach.

Some patchy fog is possible on Thursday and Friday morning this week as well, though overall the coverage will be lower compared to the first half of the week. Skies will quickly turn sunny on Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs back to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Not much will change as we head into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking great. Mornings may see a little low clouds or patchy fog, but for most it will be clear and cool with morning temps in the 50s and 60s. The afternoons both weekend days look dry and sunny with highs in the low 80s. The beaches will be cooler, likely holding in the low or mid-70s.

Although a weak front next week may bring us a very slight chance of showers, overall, no major storm systems are likely to impact our area over the next week.

Have a great Wednesday!