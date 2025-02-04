Florida Public Service Commission approves rate hike for TECO, Duke customers to take effect in March

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The Florida Public Service Commission approved new electric rates for TECO and Duke Energy customers that will go into effect in March.

The companies said they asked for rate hikes to cover the hurricane-related costs and replenish storm reserves.

Under the approved plan, Commission TECO customers will pay an additional $19.95 monthly for an 18-month 1,000 kWh usage plan.

Duke customers can expect a $32.40 increase on monthly bills, according to the Commission.

TECO already had a rate hike take effect in January, which was approved back in December.