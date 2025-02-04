Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Florida Public Service Commission approves rate hike for TECO, Duke customers to take effect in March

Linemen in Tampa after Milton
WFTS
Linemen in Tampa after Milton
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The Florida Public Service Commission approved new electric rates for TECO and Duke Energy customers that will go into effect in March.

The companies said they asked for rate hikes to cover the hurricane-related costs and replenish storm reserves.

Under the approved plan, Commission TECO customers will pay an additional $19.95 monthly for an 18-month 1,000 kWh usage plan.

Duke customers can expect a $32.40 increase on monthly bills, according to the Commission.

TECO already had a rate hike take effect in January, which was approved back in December.


A disabled veteran bought solar panels to reduce energy costs, but he could lose his home after learning that the financing he thought he was approved for fell through. The I-Team is digging into how the homeowner applied for a loan that wasn’t even available in his county and who stands to benefit.

Florida disabled veteran faces loss of home over solar panel debt

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.