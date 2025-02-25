Watch Now
News to Know for February 25

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Sure, we might see a light drizzle or shower this morning, but don't stress, Tampa Bay—the sun will return later today. We also have an awful lot of events going on for a Tuesday. Tonight, Paula Anka will perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall, and MJ, a musical homage to Michael Jackson, is set to debut at The Straz. If sports are more your speed, the Toronto Blue Jays will go head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals in Dunedin, while the Lightning take on the Oilers in Tampa.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start off with a possible shower or some drizzle this morning. But don't worry because sunshine is headed our way around midday or early afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Susan Solves It

Federal regulators claim one of the biggest credit reporting agencies carried out sham investigations jeopardizing consumers' credit scores. ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at the details of the case.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Experian Lawsuit

Things to Do this Tuesday, Feb. 25

  • Watch this year's Academy Award nominees for Best Animated Short at the Tampa Theatre.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
    • Cost: $12
  • Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel
    • Cost: Free
  • Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Edmonton Oilers at Amalie Arena.
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: $30

