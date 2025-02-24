Haines City Police search for man who crashed into cars in U-Haul trailer and fled from officers

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Police search for a man who crashed into multiple cars in a U-Haul trailer and fled from officers.

On Feb. 22, Haines City Police said officers responded to a hit-and-run at 9:09 p.m. near U.S. Highway 27 and Bates Road.

A woman told police that she was driving westbound on Bates Road when a man driving a U-Haul truck, identified as Joshua Scott Johnson, 50, hit her vehicle. Johnson then flipped the U-Haul in reverse and kept driving on Bates Road.

Haines City Police said that an officer spotted Johnson in the U-Haul go into a grassy median to get around other vehicles. The officer then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the U-Haul, but Johnson continued to speed away from the officer.

The officer continued to chase the speeding U-Haul through the Oakland Community. Haines City Police said that Johnson eventually rammed the officer's patrol vehicle near the intersection of 10th Street North and Avenue N. Johnson continued to flee from the area until he crashed the U-Haul near 12th Street North and Avenue N., where he ditched the trailer, ran from the area, and escaped the pursuing officers.

Haines City Police said they were able to search the crashed U-Haul and found Johnson's wallet inside the cab of the truck, along with a glass pipe with white residue.

Johnson is wanted on three counts of hit and run, aggravated battery on LEO, driving while license suspended revoked, fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police urge anyone with information on where Johnson could be located can contact Haines City Police at 863-421-3636 or submit an anonymous tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-8477 or heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

