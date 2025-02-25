Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sun, low 70s

Improving weather today.

We'll start today with lots of low clouds. There may still be a morning shower or an area of drizzle or mist with some of these low clouds. Temperatures will start near 60 degrees.

As low pressure moves away from central Florida during the morning, north winds will begin to take over, pushing drier air down into central Florida. This will eat away any low clouds and leave us with plenty of sun by midday or early afternoon. Once the sun returns temperatures today will reach into the low 70s.

Wednesday still looks like the pick of the week in terms of the weather. We'll see morning temperatures in the 50s with clear skies. Look for plenty of sunshine through the day and highs getting well into the 70s during the afternoon.

Thursday also looks nice. It'll start a little milder than Wednesday, in the upper 50s. During the afternoon we may see a few sct'd clouds move in with highs in the 70s again.

Our next front will approach us on Friday morning. Earlier it looked like this front was going to move through Friday, but now the data shows this front will not move through. Although it will still likely drop our humidity a little Friday afternoon and into the weekend, it will not make it that much cooler. You'll notice the morning temperatures this weekend fall back a few degrees but the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday look sunny and mild with highs in the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!