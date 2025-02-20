News to Know for February 20

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's nearly time to lace up your running shoes: the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend kicks off this Friday with events for just about anyone. From the dog walk on Friday to the 8K on Sunday, the weekend can be tricky to navigate. Luckily, we've published a guide with everything you need to know before you go. Happy racing!

News to Know

Remnants of a slave ship are found in Florida: Joe Zsiga and his partner, Samuel Koury, located the Isabelita in an undisclosed location off Anclote Key, and now they want to track down past and present ancestors who may be connected to it.

Joe Zsiga and his partner, Samuel Koury, located the Isabelita in an undisclosed location off Anclote Key, and now they want to track down past and present ancestors who may be connected to it.



With a big weekend of events ahead, including the Gasparilla Distance Classic, city officials are asking drivers to prepare.

A new study from WalletHub found that Tampa, along with three other Florida hot spots, ranked among the top ten cities with the most people in financial distress.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll have cooler temperatures this morning in the 50s and low 60s, which won't warm up until this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, February 20, 2025

Susan Solves It

The FTC is taking action after claiming that GM collected driver information without their knowledge and sold it to companies that used the information to hike insurance rates.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: GM Sold Driver Info

Things to Do this Thursday, Feb. 20

Grab your boots and learn to line dance with line dancing lessons at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Tampa Cost: Free

Enjoy city lights and shops at the Night Market on Water Street.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Water Street, Tampa Cost: Free

See the McElroys: My Brother, My Brother, and Me at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: $50



