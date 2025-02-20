Forecast: Cooler with afternoon sun

Cooler weather is back!

Clouds will hang around for part of this morning. Temperatures are not all that cold, generally in the 50s and even some low 60s south of I-4. The deal is, that these temperatures will not warm up much this afternoon. Despite sunny skies developing through the morning, highs will only get up into the mid-60s later today. A strong NW breeze will make it feel cooler much of the time.

Expect the coldest morning of the week on Friday with most folks north of downtown Tampa falling down in the 30s with a north breeze that will make it feel much colder at times. Look for lots of sunshine on Friday with highs only in the 60s.

The weekend looks slightly milder though we’re also likely to see a few more clouds. Saturday will start sunny with chilly temps in the 40s. Clouds will increase during the day with highs in the upper 60s and a few low 70s.

There may be a couple of showers Saturday night into Sunday morning though right now those rain chances look rather low. Sunday will start cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 50s. These clouds should slowly clear through the day and highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s once again.

Sunny weather returns early next week. Our next chance of rain may come as early as Tuesday as an area of low pressure could pass south of us and bring a few showers.

Have a great Thursday!