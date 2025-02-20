Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 2025: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — Racers are gearing up to participate in this weekend's Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic as it takes over downtown Tampa.

The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association, which started in 1978, works to raise funds for local nonprofits and running programs. Since the race's inception, $6 million has been donated to local charities, according to the race's website.

WATCH | Watch Runners Cross the Finish Line

For over 47 years, the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association has brought world-class races to Tampa Bay. In 2022, over 20,000 runners and walkers participated in a 5K, 8K, 15K and Half-Marathon over PGDC race weekend.

Since 1978, more than 725,000 people have participated in the PGDC.

ABC Action News Health and Fitness Expo

Tampa Convention Center

Friday, Feb. 21 | 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21 | 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ABC Action Health and Fitness Expo is free and open to the public. Several local health and fitness professionals will be at the event to provide advice to help you live a healthier lifestyle.

Runners can also pick up their Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic registration packets or register last minute.

Peperjack's Hot Diggity Dog Walk

Friday, Feb. 21

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tampa Convention Center

Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 15K & 5K (Saturday, Feb. 22)

15K Start: Brorein & Franklin Street

Wheelers: 6:40 a.m.

90 min & Under: 6:45 a.m.

91 min & Over: 6:50 a.m.



5K Start: Brorein & Ashley Street

Wave #1-8: 9:15 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

Special K Stroller Roll & Kashi Walk: 9:45 a.m. & 9:55 a.m.



Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic half Marathon & 8K

Half Marathon Start: Bayshore Blvd. at PGDC Finish Line

Wheelers: 5:55 a.m.

2 hours & Under: 6 a.m.

2+ hours: 6 a.m.



8k Start: Bayshore and Verne Street

Wave #1: 9: 15 a.m.

Traffic

Road closures and traffic can be expected in Tampa starting on Friday. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in downtown Tampa all weekend.

Parking

Though the City of Tampa offers many downtown and outer area parking garages, those garages underlined below are the garages recommended for the 2023 PGDC Race Weekend. The parking fee for each garage is TBD by the City of Tampa and will be pre-collected by the City of Tampa prior to entering the garage.