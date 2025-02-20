Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 2025: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — Racers are gearing up to participate in this weekend's Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic as it takes over downtown Tampa.
The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association, which started in 1978, works to raise funds for local nonprofits and running programs. Since the race's inception, $6 million has been donated to local charities, according to the race's website.
For over 47 years, the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association has brought world-class races to Tampa Bay. In 2022, over 20,000 runners and walkers participated in a 5K, 8K, 15K and Half-Marathon over PGDC race weekend.
Since 1978, more than 725,000 people have participated in the PGDC.
ABC Action News Health and Fitness Expo
- Tampa Convention Center
- Friday, Feb. 21 | 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 21 | 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The ABC Action Health and Fitness Expo is free and open to the public. Several local health and fitness professionals will be at the event to provide advice to help you live a healthier lifestyle.
Runners can also pick up their Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic registration packets or register last minute.
Peperjack's Hot Diggity Dog Walk
- Friday, Feb. 21
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tampa Convention Center
Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 15K & 5K (Saturday, Feb. 22)
- 15K Start: Brorein & Franklin Street
- Wheelers: 6:40 a.m.
- 90 min & Under: 6:45 a.m.
- 91 min & Over: 6:50 a.m.
- 5K Start: Brorein & Ashley Street
- Wave #1-8: 9:15 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.
Special K Stroller Roll & Kashi Walk: 9:45 a.m. & 9:55 a.m.
Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic half Marathon & 8K
- Half Marathon Start: Bayshore Blvd. at PGDC Finish Line
- Wheelers: 5:55 a.m.
- 2 hours & Under: 6 a.m.
- 2+ hours: 6 a.m.
- 8k Start: Bayshore and Verne Street
- Wave #1: 9: 15 a.m.
Traffic
Road closures and traffic can be expected in Tampa starting on Friday. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in downtown Tampa all weekend.
Parking
Though the City of Tampa offers many downtown and outer area parking garages, those garages underlined below are the garages recommended for the 2023 PGDC Race Weekend. The parking fee for each garage is TBD by the City of Tampa and will be pre-collected by the City of Tampa prior to entering the garage.
- Centro Ybor Garage – 1500 E. 5th Avenue
- Fort Brooke Garage – 107 N. Franklin Street
- Palm Avenue Garage – 2010 N. 13th Street
- Pam Iorio Garage – 301 Channelside Drive
- Tampa Convention Center Garage – 333 S. Franklin Street
- Twiggs Garage – 900 E. Twiggs Street
- Whiting Garage – 400 E. Whiting Street
- William F. Poe Garage – 800 N. Ashley Drive
- Crosstown II Parking Lot – S. Florida Ave. & S. Morgan St.
- Crosstown III Parking Lot – S. Morgan St. & E. Brorein St.
- Crosstown IV Parking Lot – S. Jefferson St. & E. Whiting St.
- Crosstown V Parking Lot – E. Whiting St. & E. Brorein St.
- Crosstown Courthouse East Parking Lot – N. Nebraska Ave. & E. Twiggs St.
- Crosstown Health Parking Lot – E. Kennedy Blvd. & S. Nebraska Ave.
- Crosstown South Parking Lot – N. East St. & S. Nebraska Ave.
- Jackson Street Parking Lot – E. Kennedy Blvd. & E. Jackson St.
- Pierce Street Parking Lot – 1000 N. Pierce St.
- Regional-Royal Parking Lot – N. Tampa St. & E. Fortune St.
- Zack Street Parking Lot – 900 block of E. Zack St.