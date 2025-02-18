News to Know for February 18

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Baseball season is drawing closer, and this week, the Rays will take on the Yankees at their first spring training game. The two teams will go head-to-head at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Friday. With our near-flawless weather of partly sunny skies and mild temperatures expected to hold through the rest of the week, it may be the perfect time to buy some peanuts and cracker jacks.

News to Know

A Delta plane from Minneapolis flips over: Eighteen people are injured after the plane flipped over on landing at a Toronto airport.

Eighteen people are injured after the plane flipped over on landing at a Toronto airport. Lakeland flood victims ask for help: Almost four months have passed since Hurricane Milton, yet homeowners like Misty Wells are still living through the storm daily.



Almost four months have passed since Hurricane Milton, yet homeowners like Misty Wells are still living through the storm daily. A foodie fest will feature the best of local restaurants: The 19th Annual Taste of South Tampa will feature dozens of the culinary neighborhood's top restaurants at the Tampa Garden Club.

The 19th Annual Taste of South Tampa will feature dozens of the culinary neighborhood's top restaurants at the Tampa Garden Club. Winter Haven protestors rally against Trump's policies: They're denouncing the president’s immigration crackdown, his termination of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, his rollback of transgender rights and more.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says our weather is warming up again thanks to some sunny skies. Expect temperatures to hit the mid-70s by this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Susan Solves It

We heard from viewers who got scam texts that appeared to be from Sunpass threatening legal action or late fees for unpaid tolls. We look at what you need to know to protect yourself from these scam texts.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Sunpass Scam Texts

Things to Do this Tuesday, Feb. 18

Enjoy a variety of vendors at the Gulfport Fresh Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport Cost: Free

Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel Cost: Free

Learn how to sew at Sew Chill at University Square Mall.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.