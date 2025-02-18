Watch Now
NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

Actions

News to Know for February 18

Posted
and last updated
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR (55).png
WFTS
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR (55).png

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Baseball season is drawing closer, and this week, the Rays will take on the Yankees at their first spring training game. The two teams will go head-to-head at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Friday. With our near-flawless weather of partly sunny skies and mild temperatures expected to hold through the rest of the week, it may be the perfect time to buy some peanuts and cracker jacks.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says our weather is warming up again thanks to some sunny skies. Expect temperatures to hit the mid-70s by this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Susan Solves It

We heard from viewers who got scam texts that appeared to be from Sunpass threatening legal action or late fees for unpaid tolls. We look at what you need to know to protect yourself from these scam texts.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Sunpass Scam Texts

Things to Do this Tuesday, Feb. 18

  • Enjoy a variety of vendors at the Gulfport Fresh Market.
    • When: 9 a.m.
    • Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport
    • Cost: Free
  • Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel
    • Cost: Free
  • Learn how to sew at Sew Chill at University Square Mall.
    • When: 5:30 p.m.
    • Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo