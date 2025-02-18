Taste of South Tampa foodie fest to feature very best of local restaurants

TAMPA, Fla. — This one's for you, foodies!

The 19th Annual Taste of South Tampa will feature dozens of the culinary neighborhood's top restaurants on March 2, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Tampa Garden Club. It's being organized by the South Tampa Chamber.

"When we talk about the businesses here in South Tampa," said Kelly Flannery, the chamber's CEO and president, "it's small business, local business, your friends, family and neighbors."

One of the restaurants providing samples at the Taste of South Tampa will be the brand-new Island Fin Poke Co., which just opened at 4009 W Kennedy Blvd.

The poke bowl restaurant features fresh fish, fresh produce, and environmentally friendly food containers.

"We have a really important principle called 'Ohana,' which is the Hawaiian word for family," said Island Fin Poke's Nick Glover. "So we believe our guests become our friends, and our friends become our family."

For tickets to the Taste of South Tampa, go here.