Forecast: Partly sunny, back in the mid-70s

Chilly start today but expect a quick warm-up for the afternoon.

Many towns north of the Bay will start today in the 40s, with 50s more common farther south. Thanks to a good deal of sun we should see our temperatures rebound into the mid-70s this afternoon. No rain is expected throughout the day.

Temperatures overnight will be much milder with most folks seeing 50s and 60s on Wednesday morning. The day will start dry and no major rain is expected through midday, expect in the Nature Coast where a few showers could begin by late morning.

The big rain on Wednesday begins during the afternoon. Unfortunately, it looks like the worst of it will be moving through during the Wednesday evening commute. The rain will likely be steady and at times heavy in many locations and could even be heavy enough to cause brief localized flooding on the roadways. Plan on going extra slow during the drive home on Wednesday.

All the rain clears out for Thursday and Friday as cooler, drier, air returns to the region. Highs on both days will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Right now there is more confidence in Saturday being drier of the two weekend days. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Models are still split on Sunday's weather with one suggesting a mostly dry forecast while the other is not. Some of the data indicates the possibility of low pressure developing over or near Florida and then heading up the Atlantic Coast. This low could then bring areas of rain to our area on Sunday. Some of this rain could start on Sunday morning and may keep the temperatures much cooler during the day.

I'll keep you updated. Have a great Tuesday!