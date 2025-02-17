Rays hold first full-squad spring training workout

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to shake off their first losing season since 2017 and return to the postseason.

To do that, the offense needs to improve. The team is banking on some talented young hitters to bounce back from down seasons.

“First and foremost, that starts today,” outfielder Josh Lowe said. “I think putting an emphasis on the things we need to focus on to get to that point we were on in 2023.”

In 2023, the Rays set team records for runs scored and home runs.

“We all know hitting is contagious,” centerfielder Johnny DeLuca added. “I think everyone here has their head on right, puts their work in the cages. It’s all about adjustments.”

DeLuca will see more playing time this season after the Rays traded away Jose Siri to the New York Mets.

“I expect [DeLuca] to go out there and man centerfield,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He played really good defense for us throughout the entire season. There were some inconsistencies with the offense, the defense never wavered. I think we are getting a better offensive player because of consistent reps.”

DeLuca’s offensive numbers from last year don’t necessarily jump off the page, as he batted just .217.

WFTS / Kyle Burger Rays' Josh Lowe

Lowe is another player Cash wants to see improve with the bat. Lowe hit .241 with 10 homers and 34 RBI in 2024 while battling through injury.

“Josh needs to go out and have a good camp,” Cash said. “Not for me, for himself. To feel good about himself. He knows that type of player that he is, when he’s right he can impact this team. I’m glad that he’s in a good spot.”

Lowe could be in for bigger power numbers with the Rays' move to Steinbrenner Field, which has a short right-field porch that can provide a jolt for left-handed hitters.

But there is also the added element of weather.

“At the end of the day, baseball is baseball,” Lowe said. “I’ve heard some guys talk about it already. The main thing we are focusing on is winning ball games. We’re going to adjust to playing outside. We are going to adapt to rain delays and the different weather. If our main focus is winning baseball games, then everything else will take care of itself. We have to be smart and listen to our bodies a little more.”

The Rays will be at Steinbrenner Field on Friday to face the New York Yankees in their first spring training game.