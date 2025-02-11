News to Know for February 11

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

After some pesky fog, we're finally back to our regularly scheduled programming of warm and sunny weather, making it the perfect day to go out after work. "A Beautiful Noise," the jukebox musical based on the life and songs of Neil Diamond, has finally made its way to Tampa and debuts today at the Straz. If you'd prefer to enjoy the great outdoors, Lake Park in Lutz and Mosiac Peace River Park in Bartow have both recently reopened. Maybe a picnic?

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to look for sunny skies today and highs in the 80s away from the beaches. With the wind more out of the south, even the coast should be 3 to 5 degrees warmer today, with highs in the upper 70s at most Tampa Bay area beaches.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Susan Solves It

More adults than ever are facing credit card debt, and a new survey found many have been carrying that debt for over a year. We look at ways to limit that and help save you money.

ADT tells man to keep paying for security at hurricane destroyed home

Things to Do this Tuesday, Feb. 11

Find handmade goods and local vendors at the Gulfport Fresh Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport Cost: Free

Listen to talented performers at Jazz Under the Stars.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1560 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota Cost: Free

See the musical and story of the life of Neil Diamond, "A Beautiful Noise," at the Straz Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa Cost: $65



