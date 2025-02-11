Homeowners angered by flooding to attend Pasco commission meeting Tuesday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A new day brings the same problem for Victor Lemus and his wife, Dorena.

The couple lives off Fort King Road near Dade City, where their home is still surrounded by water.

Their property has experienced flooding since Hurricane Milton.

“It hit on a Wednesday, and all this flooding came in Friday evening, and within four days, it was up to our house,” Dorena said previously.

Their home was luckily spared, but months later, they still can’t use their driveway and can only access their home through a neighbor’s backyard.

They’re not alone. Others in their neighborhood are in the same boat, along with more neighbors a few miles south on Phelps Road near Zephyrhills.

According to Pasco County, this water is on private property.

Regardless, the state was pumping water from these neighborhoods but stopped in December when those pumps were relocated.

“Well, ask for it back,” Victor said Monday. “Let’s put it back in place. Let’s get busy here.”

On Tuesday, Victor and his wife will attend a meeting of the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners to express their frustration and worry.

“If there’s going to be any emergency here — fire, EMS — we’re burning up, or they’re taking us out,” Victor said. “We’re dead.”

He’s hoping his neighbors will also show up to the Tuesday meeting and also speak their minds.

“Strength’s in numbers,” he said. “Strength is in numbers.”

That Pasco County Commission meeting is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. The public comment period will be toward the beginning of the meeting.