Lakeland swans susceptible to fast-spreading bird flu

LAKELAND, Fla. — Bird flu cases are on the rise across the country, putting Lakeland's beloved swan population at risk.

Betty Baty never misses the opportunity to watch the swans whenever she’s near Lake Morton.

“Our swans are very special,” said Baty. “I go to church across the lake and see the swans all the time but wanted to come see the other birds as well today.”

Those other birds, including pelicans, ducks, and geese, have veterinarians worried about the bird flu spreading to Lakeland's swans.

“There is concern that one of them could be carrying it. Unfortunately, there really aren’t good ways from keeping migratory birds from stopping. Unfortunately, as development has continued there are fewer places for those birds to rest when they're migrating,” said Dr. Price Dickson.

Dr. Dickson cares for the city's swan population. She said birds that gather together are even more susceptible than the swans, who typically live alone or with one mate.

While there have not been any bird flu cases reported in Polk County, Dickson said this particular strain of H5N1 avian influenza virus is a jumping species and can spread to people’s pets.

Which is why Dickson advises to take extra precautions when interacting with birds at the lake.

“Instead of feeding them directly from your hand, sprinkle the food. That provides a little bit less mucus to hand contact,” Dickson said.

Dickson said you should wash your hands before feeding birds and again when you get home before touching your own pets. Bird flu symptoms in your pets can show up as fatigue, sneezing, and seizures.

The United States Department of Agriculture is working on a vaccine to stop the spread of the virus.

“I would be very interested once it’s been proven to be safe and effective in that species for getting the swans vaccinated. Most vaccines are yearly vaccines so that is something we could easily add into their roundup protocol if needed,” Dickson said.