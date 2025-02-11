Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm with highs in the 80s

Mostly sunny today with highs in the 80s.

Fog will be less of an issue around central Florida this morning. Some areas of fog are still possible around sunrise, but it won't be as widespread or long-lasting as it was over the last several days.

Look for sunny skies today and highs in the 80s away from the beaches. With the wind more out of the south, even the coast should be 3-5 degrees warmer today with highs in the upper 70s at most Bay area beaches.

Warm and sunny weather will continue on Wednesday. The humidity may start to come up a little bit Wednesday afternoon. This is all ahead of a front that will be approaching the Florida panhandle.

That front will arrive in the Bay area on Thursday. It won't be a strong system, so no temperature change is expected around it. A few showers are possible as the system moves in late Thursday with high highest rain chances up toward the Nature Coast.

The front will stop over our area late Thursday and weaken. With it nearby, a few pop-up showers will be possible on Friday. Both Thursday and Friday will see highs in the 80s.

Saturday looks warm and dry and will definitely be the better of the two weekend days for outdoor plans. That's because our next cold front arrives on Sunday and this one will be much stronger. Showers and even some thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon. Following the front, expect much colder and drier weather for the start of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!