News to Know for February 10

It's Monday, and I'm willing to bet that most are waking up in a daze after last night's Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 40-22. It was a sweet victory for one Tampa-born player who's had a bit of an unconventional journey: Isaiah Rodgers was recruited as a senior at Blake High School in 2016 and selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 draft. In 2023, when he was suspended from the NFL and released from the team, the Eagles picked up the phone and signed the 27-year-old, who had to wait until 2024 to play when he was reinstated. Now, he's a Super Bowl champ—talk about making a comeback.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to prepare for more fog and low clouds, which will return early this morning. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s, and some drizzle or mist is very possible in places that see the most dense fog.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, February 10, 2025

Susan Solves It

Even when your cell phone is in your hand, cybercriminals can take control of it, and they're using that to drain bank accounts. A man was arrested in Tampa and accused of doing just that.

SIM card swapping

Things to Do this Monday, Feb. 10

Find wacky treats and fun rides at the Florida State Fair

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa Cost: $12 for adults and $7 for children

Journey back through time at ZooTampa's Dinos Unearthed

When: 9:30 a.m. Where: 1101 W Sligh Avenue, Tampa Cost: Included with admission

Enjoy a night of Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W. Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: Free



