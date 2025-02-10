Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm after fog early

Warm & sunny weather returns today.

Areas of fog and low clouds will return early Monday. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s. Some drizzle or mist is very possible in places that see the most dense fog. The low visibility will start to improve quickly by mid-morning and most will see sunshine by midday today. Highs this afternoon will range from the 70s right at the coast to the mid and upper-80s east of I-75.

This warm and sunny weather will last through Tuesday and Wednesday. Fog will be possible each morning followed by mostly sunny skies this afternoon. With slightly higher humidity this week, there is technically a very small chance for a pop-up shower each afternoon east of I-75 but these will not be impactful and most people will not see any rain.

This will begin to change as we approach the end of the week and the weekend. A couple of fronts will dip down toward the state at the end of the week. The first doesn't look to be very strong so other than a few very isolated showers, I don't expect it to really produce any impactful weather.

A much stronger front however is likely to move through on Sunday. This front will carry with it a higher chance of some heavier showers and maybe even a thunderstorm. I do expect a more significant temperature drop behind this front for Mon and Tue of next week. It won't however last long, as temps will return to above normal by the middle of next week.

Have a great Monday!