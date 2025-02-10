Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Eagles spoil Chiefs' three-peat bid, win Super Bowl 40-22

APTOPIX Super Bowl Football
Associated Press
Super Bowl 59
APTOPIX Super Bowl Football
Super Bowl Football
Posted
and last updated

NEW ORLEANS, La — Cooper DeJean, Josh Sweat and the Philadelphia Eagles’ ferocious defense denied Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat.

It wasn’t even close.

DeJean got a pick-6 on his 22nd birthday, Sweat tormented Mahomes and the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday to secure the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship.

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score on a tush push, and Vic Fangio’s defense was so dominant that the Eagles didn’t need much from Saquon Barkley.

With Donald Trump becoming the first president in office to attend a Super Bowl, the Eagles outplayed Kansas City in every facet.


School bus cameras have caught thousands of drivers in Florida blowing past stop signs. I-Team Investigator Katie LaGrone found that one county is preventing drivers from making their cases in court.

School bus camera program fining drivers has no process to challenge violations

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.