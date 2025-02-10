71-year-old backs up over woman in Publix parking lot, hospitalizing her: PCSO

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A woman is battling life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in a Publix parking lot on Sunday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said around 3:03 p.m., deputies arrived at the Publix on Main Street in Dunedin to investigation a crash.

Investigators learned that 71-year-old Mary Canfield was driving a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan through the parking lot when she saw traffic in front of her. As she put her SUV in reverse to let another vehicle exit the lane, she accidentally struck 83-year-old Carol Spezzano, who was pushing her shopping cart through the crosswalk.

Spezzano was thrown to the ground and hit her head on the pavement. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are still investigating.