News to Know for December 19

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
You might see lots of fog this morning, but it should clear up by this afternoon. Check out the latest on Tampa International Airport's expansion below, which broke ground on Wednesday.
News to Know
- Deputies are investigating a murder-suicide: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the tragedy involved two neighbors, but they have yet to find a cause.
- A homeowner claims a contractor ghosted her: Denise Clayton said the contractor took her money for hurricane protection work but never showed up to do the job.
- Tampa International Airport inches closer to expansion: TPA broke ground on Airside D yesterday, which will eventually house 16 gates.
- A teenager is honored nationally for giving back: High school sophomore Zach Hartman rallied his class to turn old stuffed animals into new dog-friendly toys for animal shelters.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Shay Ryan says we'll have a foggy start to the day, followed by clear skies and more sunshine in the afternoon. Chilly air is expected to move through the Tampa Bay area this weekend. But if you were dreaming of a White—or even cold—Christmas, think again: temperatures are forecasted for the mid-70s.
Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:
Susan Solves It
Scammers are trying to take advantage of people looking for holiday decorating help. Here's how you can spot them.
Things to Do this Thursday, Dec. 19
- Celebrate 100 years of art with family and friends at the Tampa Museum of Art as you explore exhibitions emphasizing ancient, modern, and contemporary art.
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: 120 West Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
- Cost: Pay as you will
- Catch the Tampa Bay Lightning in action as the Bolts take on the St. Louis Blues in a regular season match at Amalie Arena.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Cost: Starting at $35
- Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $89.99
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.