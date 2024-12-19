News to Know for December 19

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

You might see lots of fog this morning, but it should clear up by this afternoon. Check out the latest on Tampa International Airport's expansion below, which broke ground on Wednesday.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Shay Ryan says we'll have a foggy start to the day, followed by clear skies and more sunshine in the afternoon. Chilly air is expected to move through the Tampa Bay area this weekend. But if you were dreaming of a White—or even cold—Christmas, think again: temperatures are forecasted for the mid-70s.

Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:

Weather with Shay 12/19/24

Susan Solves It

Scammers are trying to take advantage of people looking for holiday decorating help. Here's how you can spot them.

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips — Holiday decor scam

Things to Do this Thursday, Dec. 19

Celebrate 100 years of art with family and friends at the Tampa Museum of Art as you explore exhibitions emphasizing ancient, modern, and contemporary art.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 120 West Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: Pay as you will

Catch the Tampa Bay Lightning in action as the Bolts take on the St. Louis Blues in a regular season match at Amalie Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: Starting at $35

Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $89.99



