TAMPA, Fla. — Chilly air is moving across the area this weekend, but Christmas Day is forecast to be warm and sunny in Tampa.

A cold front moves through the area this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

WFTS

Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips said that low temps for Christmas morning are expected to be in the 50s for our area:

Highs are forecast for the mid-70s on Christmas Day.