News to Know for December 17

Don't be surprised if we see some sprinkles of rain this morning, but you can probably skip the umbrella—we're not expecting anything major. The future of a new Rays stadium is up in the air today as we wait for a vote to provide funding for the project.
News to Know
- Police say they've identified a school shooting suspect: A 15-year-old female student killed two people and injured at least six others at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, according to Madison Police.
- Floridians are waiting months for unemployment benefits: Dozens of people have said they cannot get a hold of anyone at the state's Department of Commerce.
- The Rays stadium funding vote is just hours away: After two delays, commissioners will decide whether or not to approve the funding necessary to build the team a new stadium in St. Pete.
- A nonprofit builds bikes for Christmas: OnBikes partnered with the community to assemble and give out bikes to children at West Plant City Boys & Girls Club.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will be slightly warmer today, with moisture in the air making it feel even warmer. We also might see a couple of sprinkles earlier in the morning, but there won't be any major rain.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
The majority of shoppers are buying holiday gifts while still trying to payoff what they bought last year. We have tips to help you slow down spending and pay off your debt.
Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 17
- See floating barges in the Hillsborough River decorated with holiday lights as you take a stroll down the Tampa Riverwalk.
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 100 N Ashley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Put your knowledge to the test during trivia night at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.
- When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: 4315 N Florida Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Watch the Lightning take on the Blue Jackets at Amalie Arena
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Cost: Tickets start at $30
