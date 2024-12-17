News to Know for December 17

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Don't be surprised if we see some sprinkles of rain this morning, but you can probably skip the umbrella—we're not expecting anything major. The future of a new Rays stadium is up in the air today as we wait for a vote to provide funding for the project.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will be slightly warmer today, with moisture in the air making it feel even warmer. We also might see a couple of sprinkles earlier in the morning, but there won't be any major rain.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Susan Solves It

The majority of shoppers are buying holiday gifts while still trying to payoff what they bought last year. We have tips to help you slow down spending and pay off your debt.

Susan Solves It Quick Tips: Holiday Debt

Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 17

See floating barges in the Hillsborough River decorated with holiday lights as you take a stroll down the Tampa Riverwalk.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 100 N Ashley Drive, Tampa Cost: Free

Put your knowledge to the test during trivia night at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Where: 4315 N Florida Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Watch the Lightning take on the Blue Jackets at Amalie Arena

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $30



