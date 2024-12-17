Forecast: Partly sunny, a few PM showers

Warm weather returns, with a few more showers.

Temperatures this morning are 5-10 degrees warmer than they were yesterday morning and it's more humid too. That means just about everyone is starting in the 60s and with more moisture in the air, it feels even warmer. A couple of sprinkles are possible early but the rain won't be a major impact this morning.

We'll see a good deal of sun for the first half of today. This will allow temperatures to warm quickly through the 70s to near 80 degrees by midday. Once we warm up, expect clouds to increase this afternoon and sct'd showers to develop east to west. Unlike Monday, today more of these showers will make it west of I-75, especially during the second half of the afternoon.

I expect even more sct'd rain on Wednesday afternoon, especially east of the Bay where there may be some pockets of heavier rain during the afternoon and evening. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

A front will approach our area on Thursday. This could set off a few showers again. Temperatures Thursday will peak in the upper 70s then expect cooler and drier air to begin to move in during the late part of the day. Friday is when the strongest push of this cool and dry weather arrives, sending temperatures tumbling down into the 60s for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be cool, sunny and dry.

Have a great Tuesday!