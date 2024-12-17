Pinellas County commissioner can't predict outcome of Rays stadium funding vote

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County commissioners are just hours away from their next at-bat.

After two previous delays, commissioners will soon decide whether or not to approve the funding necessary to build the Tampa Bay Rays a new stadium in St. Pete.

Commissioner René Flowers is ready to support the measure and is hopeful a majority of commissioners will join her.

“Let’s make up our minds, let’s vote, and let’s move on," she said.

However, uncertainty remains in some of her colleagues, which was evident in a meeting last week when some commissioners questioned the Rays’ commitment to the deal after the team’s on-again, off-again statements over the past few weeks.

“Something of this magnitude comes down to trust, and they have not given us any reason to trust them,” said Commissioner Chris Latvala in the work session.

He and another potential swing vote said they want more proof the Rays are financially committed to the deal before approving the county’s portion of the funding.

“And they don’t have to show us item-by-item receipts, but if they can show us evidence that they’ve spent $50 million on this project, I think that would be good as well,” Latvala said.

It’s unclear if the Rays will provide that Tuesday and unclear if the funding will ultimately have the votes necessary from commissioners.

“I’m going to support it. I don’t know where my other colleagues are, and of course, with four having reservations and concerns and whatnot, I don’t know who may or may not change their mind,” Flowers said.

The future of the Rays could hinge on what commissioners soon decide.

In a statement last week, the Rays said they believe they will get the county’s support. Tuesday’s meeting is set to start at 2 p.m.