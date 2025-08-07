Hillsborough County Schools still dealing with bus driver shortage

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — School buses are back on the roads as Tampa Bay schools head back to the classroom next week.

"We have 720 that will be on the road," said Laura Hill, transportation manager for Hillsborough County Schools.

More than half of the Hillsborough County school bus fleet is brand new.

The district has diesel, propane, and electric buses, aimed at reducing the carbon footprint while maintaining safety standards.

"Safety is the #1 priority here at transportation," said Hill.

After a new state law, the district added mounted cameras to the outside of buses last year.

The cameras catch drivers who blow past stopped school buses with flashing lights.

"You would be surprised how many people tell us, 'I never saw the bus,'" said Hill.

The program is enforced by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and more than 67,000 violations were issued to drivers last year.

Driver Katrina Bailey said, "Just slow down and be cautious that kids are crossing the street or loading the bus."

Hillsborough County is still short about 100 bus drivers this year, which could impact some routes. You can find a list of open positions and hiring events by clicking here.

District leaders say the Here Comes the Bus app is a great tool for parents to monitor their children's buses.

We also checked in with our other districts in Tampa Bay.

Pinellas County said they have a surplus of drivers.

Pasco County Schools said they're looking to fill 60 bus driver positions and 19 bus assistant roles. Here's some information on their upcoming hiring events and how to apply.

Upcoming hiring events:



Aug. 13 – River Ridge Middle School (RBSMS)

Sept. 9 – District Office, Building 2

Oct. 13 – Southeast Bus Compound (Zephyrhills)

Nov. 6 – District Office, Building 2

Dec. 10 – Zephyrhills High School (ZHS)

Anyone interested in making a difference in the lives of students is encouraged to attend an upcoming hiring event or click here to apply today. Competitive pay, full training, and great benefits are available!

Citrus County Schools hired three new bus drivers this year and should be fully staffed for the start of the school year.

Manatee County is fully staffed for the first time since 2021. They do have an upcoming job fair on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wakeland Support Center in Bradenton. You can find a list of open positions by clicking here.