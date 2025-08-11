News to Know for August 11

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's officially that time: Tampa Bay is going back to school. Well, most of it, anyway—Hardee County starts tomorrow. Kids across the area spent the weekend preparing for this very morning, with some heading to get a fresh haircut at The Gentlemen's Quarters in Zephyrhills and others getting in one last summer hurrah at Busch Gardens. Remember to be safe out there on the roads and expect a little extra traffic on the morning commute. And if you're still looking for some tips and tricks, check out our back-to-school section. Whether you're already on your way or have another day to prepare, all of us at ABC Action News wish parents and children alike a happy first day of school.

News to Know

Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cellphone ban for students: The ban for K-8 students in schools drew mixed reactions from parents concerned about safety, distractions, and staying connected during the day.

The ban for K-8 students in schools drew mixed reactions from parents concerned about safety, distractions, and staying connected during the day. Local superintendents welcome back students: Superintendents from multiple Tampa Bay counties welcomed students back for the first day of school in videos posted to social media.



Superintendents from multiple Tampa Bay counties welcomed students back for the first day of school in videos posted to social media. A female umpire breaks a gender barrier during a Marlins-Braves game: Jen Pawol became the first female umpire to work behind the plate in the majors, so making unprecedented history appear to be routine was especially impressive.

Jen Pawol became the first female umpire to work behind the plate in the majors, so making unprecedented history appear to be routine was especially impressive. A new Instagram feature leads to privacy concerns from users: Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announced the "Friend Map," which allows users to track each other's locations.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Shay Ryan says there will not be any surprises with the weather on the first day of school. We will have a typical day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs near 90-95, very humid and a good round of soaking rain and storms this afternoon and evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:

Shay forecast 8/11

Susan Solves It

Millions of Americans carry medical debt, but a federal rule that would have kept that debt from affecting their credit score was just struck down by a judge. We look at what that means for you and how some states are taking matters into their own hands.

Susan Solves It: Medical Debt to stay on credit report

Things to Do this Monday

Get in a workout with a HIIT class in the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Play a round of Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Try a food tour in Ybor City to sample new flavors.

When: 11 a.m. Where: Location provided after booking Cost: $166



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.