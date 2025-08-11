Local Superintendents make welcome back videos

- Monday, Aug. 11, marks the first day of a new school year for many kids in the Tampa Bay area.
- Some local Superintendents have made welcome back videos for their students.
- WATCH: Message from Sarasota County Superintendent Terry Connor.
- WATCH: Message from Pasco County Superintendent Dr. John Legg
- WATCH: Message from Pinellas County Superintendent Kevin Hendrick
"He just never showed up"
What started as a project to make a bathroom more accessible for 80-year-old Sharon Shomaker turned into a family paying for a job without seeing any work and discovering the plumber they hired had no business taking the job.
FL plumber touting 25 years experience took $1,550 deposit, but was unlicensed