News to Know for April 3

After last year's devastating hurricanes, the World Meteorological Organization announced that the names Helene and Milton will be removed from the Atlantic hurricane list. Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm, leading to over 248 deaths and $78.7 billion in damages, while Milton caused $34.3 billion in damages and 15 fatalities during its rapid intensification. Holly and Miguel will now take their place on the list. Hurricane season may start in June, but it's never too early to prepare.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to prepare for another day of humidity, starting with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s. Yesterday, we hit 94 degrees, breaking a record, and there are talks we'll do it again today.

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises caution when encountering text offers that seem too good to be true. Investigators warn that young adults and first-time job seekers are more susceptible to such scams, urging them to be vigilant and critical of unsolicited job offers.

Things to Do this Thursday, April 3

Explore over 500 contemporary glass art pieces at Imagine Museum and enjoy St. Petersburg's vibrant arts scene.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg Cost: $5

Find over 50 vendors at the Sunset Market, enjoy local food, shop for unique artisan goods and unwind with live music in a family-friendly atmosphere.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 3659 Midtown Drive, Tampa Cost: Free

Attend a performance of Disney’s "The Lion King" at the Straz Center, where you can enjoy an incredible story brought to life with beautiful visuals and memorable music.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa Cost: $59



