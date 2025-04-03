WMO retires hurricane names Helene, Milton, Beryl, and John after deadly 2024 season

TAMPA, Fla. — The World Meteorological Organization has officially retired Helene and Milton hurricane names due to their devastating impacts in 2024.

The WMO Hurricane Committee announced on April 2 that Beryl, Helene, and Milton will be removed from the Atlantic hurricane list, while John will be retired from the eastern Pacific list.

These retirements are due to the death and destruction caused by these storms.

Hurricane Beryl, the earliest recorded Category-5 hurricane in the Atlantic, caused significant damage in the Caribbean and resulted in 34 fatalities. Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category-4 storm, leading to over 248 deaths and $78.7 billion in damages, while Milton caused $34.3 billion in damages and 15 fatalities during its rapid intensification. In the eastern Pacific, Hurricane John triggered severe flooding in Mexico, resulting in 29 deaths and extensive property damage.

The names Brianna, Holly, and Miguel will replace Beryl, Helene, and Milton in the Atlantic, while Jake will take John’s place in the eastern Pacific. These names are periodically updated to maintain effective communication during storm warnings.

The WMO emphasizes that while the naming of storms attracts public attention, its primary focus remains on enhancing preparedness and reducing the impacts of tropical cyclones through accurate forecasting and risk management.