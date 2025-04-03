Forecast: Looking to break another record

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! It is another sticky and steamy day starting with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s. This is a typical summertime forecast and it is only April. Yesterday we hit 94 degrees, breaking a record and I think we do it again today. The record at TPA today is 91 degrees set back in 2017. High pressure dominates and sunny skies prevail tomorrow and into the weekend with highs at or above 90. Next week our next cold front moves in, bringing showers and storms to the region. Temps crash back into the 70s for highs.

I hope you all have a great day and stay cool!