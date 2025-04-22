News to Know for April 22

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Were you awake before the sun today? According to NASA, the Lyrids, a modest meteor shower, peaked this morning, bringing a display of shooting stars. Officials reported that near its peak, there were up to 15 meteors per hour visible under dark skies, with some Lyrids leaving bright trails for a few seconds after they passed. If you did manage to pull yourself out of bed this morning to experience the celestial delight, just remember to pour yourself an extra cup of coffee—you may need it.

News to Know

Pope Francis' funeral is set for Saturday: He will be laid to rest after lying in state in St. Peter's Basilica, where the faithful are expected to flock to pay their respects to history's first Latin American pontiff.

Deputies arrest a Tampa man for attacking a child: Hillsborough deputies said Marius Mutu forced the 11-year-old girl to the ground because he assumed she was the one who had been "throwing eggs" at his apartment. He has already bonded out of jail.



The City of Lakeland acquires new swans: The six mute swans are part of an effort to introduce fresh genetics into the local swan population and diversify the gene pool.

Democrats push for gun reform after the FSU shooting: Democratic lawmakers have put forward proposals to strengthen background checks, limit ammunition sales and implement additional gun safety measures.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see a mix of clouds and clear skies this morning, with temperatures in the 60s in most areas and a few low 70s close to the water. Expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon, along with periods of clouds, and highs in the upper 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Many parking garages have specific time frames for daily rates that can lead to unexpected fines. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on reading the fine print on receipts to avoid being ticketed after a daily rate expires.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Hidden Rules in Parking Garages

Things to Do this Tuesday, April 22

Join the Facilitation Lab Tampa to enhance your facilitation skills with hands-on activities and collaboration with peers and experts.

When: 9 a.m. Where: One Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg Cost: Free

Learn sewing techniques at Sew Chill for beginner and intermediate sewing sessions, where you can work on projects in a relaxed environment.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Join Zumba in the Park for a fun, high-energy workout with the Tampa YMCA, featuring Latin-inspired dance moves and aerobic exercises.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



