Florida man arrested after he allegedly attacked 11-year-old child: HCSO

A Tampa man was arrested after he allegedly attacked an 11-year-old child he believed was throwing eggs at his apartment.
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man was arrested after he allegedly attacked an 11-year-old child he believed was throwing eggs at his apartment.

HCSO said deputies went to Allison Park Place on Saturday, April 19, around noon for a report that a man was assaulting a child.

Marius Mutu, 43, told deputies that for the past week, someone had been throwing eggs at his apartment. HCSO said that when it happened again on Saturday, he saw the 11-year-old walking nearby and assumed it was her.

Mutu chased the child and forced her to the ground. In a video of the incident provided by HCSO, the child is heard screaming for help while Mutu restrains her on the ground. The HCSO stated that Mutu claimed he was taking a picture of the child to show to apartment management.

Mutu was charged with attacking the 11-year-old girl. His bond was set at $6,000 and he has bonded out of jail.


