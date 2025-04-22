Forecast: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 80s

A few more clouds return today.

We'll see a mix of clouds and clear skies this morning, with temperatures in the 60s in most towns and a few low 70s close to the water. Expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon, along with periods of clouds, and highs in the upper 80s.

Any leftover clouds this afternoon will clear out overnight. We'll fall back into the 60s on Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon looks mostly sunny and hot with highs most likely near 90 degrees.

The heat will likely build even more for the end of the week. The warmest days look to be Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all see highs near record levels.

Warm, dry weather is likely to last into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be back around 90 with sunny skies both afternoons.

Early next week the models are indicating that a weak front could settle across north-Florida on Monday. As it weakens, there may be enough moisture in place to produce a couple of afternoon showers or even a thunderstorm. Overall, however, the rain chances are looking low.

Have a great Tuesday!