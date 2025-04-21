Watch Now
News to Know for April 21

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff died Monday. He was 88. Pope Francis while beloved by some, drew controversy with critiques of capitalism, climate change, and support for the LGBTQ community.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect the day to be comfortable today with most neighborhoods in the 60s while some larger, urban centers will be in the low 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, April 21, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Flight Diversion Rights

A local family reached out to ABC Action News after their elderly mother’s flight to Sarasota was unexpectedly diverted to Tampa due to fog. Although she received a refund for her ticket, the family was frustrated to learn she had to arrange her own transportation to her intended destination.

Things to Do this Monday, April 21

  • Attend the Earth Day Celebration for fun activities and environmental awareness.
    • When: 11 a.m.
    • Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Grab your sketchbook and join the Figure Drawing event for a fun evening of creativity and artistic expression.
    • When: 10:15 a.m.
    • Where: 522 N Howard Ave, Tampa
    • Cost: $37
  • Celebrate Tampa Bay Rays' managers this month at the museum, ending with a book signing event featuring Joe Maddon.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 2003 N. 19th St., Tampa
    • Cost: $70

