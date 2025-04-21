News to Know for April 21

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff died Monday. He was 88. Pope Francis while beloved by some, drew controversy with critiques of capitalism, climate change, and support for the LGBTQ community.

News to Know

Pope Francis, leader of Catholic Church, dies at age 88: The Vatican announced Francis died at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, one day after Easter.

The Vatican announced Francis died at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, one day after Easter. Pasco County Animal Services suspends dog services: Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) announced it’s suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers for the next two weeks following several positive cases of Canine Pneumovirus.



Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) announced it’s suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers for the next two weeks following several positive cases of Canine Pneumovirus. Everglades restoration would protect Florida Keys: The Everglades is more than just swamps, fan boats and alligators and restoration efforts impact more than the land between Florida's east and west coasts.

The Everglades is more than just swamps, fan boats and alligators and restoration efforts impact more than the land between Florida's east and west coasts. Order a meal and possibly save a life: It’s all part of the 20th annual Dining Out For Life fundraiser.Proceeds from menu items sold will go back to Empath Partners In Care, also known as EPIC, which helps thousands of people every month living with HIV.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect the day to be comfortable today with most neighborhoods in the 60s while some larger, urban centers will be in the low 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, April 21, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Flight Diversion Rights

A local family reached out to ABC Action News after their elderly mother’s flight to Sarasota was unexpectedly diverted to Tampa due to fog. Although she received a refund for her ticket, the family was frustrated to learn she had to arrange her own transportation to her intended destination.

Susan Solves It: Flight Diversion Rights

Things to Do this Monday, April 21

Attend the Earth Day Celebration for fun activities and environmental awareness.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Grab your sketchbook and join the Figure Drawing event for a fun evening of creativity and artistic expression.

When: 10:15 a.m. Where: 522 N Howard Ave, Tampa Cost: $37

Celebrate Tampa Bay Rays' managers this month at the museum, ending with a book signing event featuring Joe Maddon.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2003 N. 19th St., Tampa Cost: $70



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.