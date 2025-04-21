Forecast: More clouds today, still hot

A few extra clouds today, temperatures remain warm.

We'll start the day comfy today with most neighborhoods in the 60s while some larger, urban centers will be in the low 70s.

The one thing you'll notice today will be a big increase of cloud cover at times today. The clouds won't be widespread or thick enough to cause gray skies, but they will filter out the sun from time to time. The clouds and a sea breeze will keep the coast in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon with areas east of I-75 reaching the low 90s.

Clouds hang on through much of the day on Tuesday too, with some clearing during the afternoon. Areas closer to the coast will remain in the upper 80s Tuesday as well.

Once the clouds clear, look for sunny skes Wed through Friday this week. Temperatures will really start to heat up. Expect highs in the low 90s through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Any of these highs will be near-record levels.