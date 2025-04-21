Order a meal and possibly save a life: It's the 20th annual Dining Out For Life

GULFPORT, Fla. — On Thursday, April 24, restaurants across Tampa Bay are teaming up for an important cause, and they’re looking for help from customers. It’s pretty simple: place an order and help potentially save a life.

It’s all part of the 20th annual Dining Out For Life fundraiser. Proceeds from menu items sold will go back to Empath Partners In Care, also known as EPIC, which helps thousands of people every month living with HIV.

“It is a national event where restaurants across the country donate a portion of proceeds that day to AIDS service organizations, and EPIC is the local beneficiary. It is a great way to support HIV services because with every bite you take, it's kind of like that bite of compassion for the local community,” said Joy Winheim with EPIC.

The Funky Flamingo in Gulfport is one of more than 20 participating restaurants in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. They will donate 25% of every sale, both food and merchandise, to the nonprofit.

The fundraiser hits particularly close to home for owner Anita McLaughlin. Her son Christopher and his husband Thomas both died in 2021.

“Well, first of all, his husband passed away in February of 2021. We didn’t know at the time he had cytomegalovirus,” said McLaughlin. “My son passed away in April of 2021, that’s when we knew he did have cytomegalovirus.”

Christopher and Thomas opened the Funky Flamingo during the pandemic and were big supporters of Dining Out For Life. McLaughlin is proud to carry on their legacy.

“Oh, he is looking down right now, trust me,” said McLaughlin about her son. “He would say, ‘Awesome mom,' absolutely. It was something he participated in every year. If we can save one life, it’s all worthwhile and not put a family through what I went through.”

EPIC has been providing HIV services to the Tampa Bay community for the past 40 years. They currently serve an average of 3,000 clients a month.

“We are a safe space for them. Without us, they don’t have access to medications, they don’t have access to stable housing, they don’t have access to medical care,” said Winheim.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in $47,000 across Tampa Bay. For a complete list of participating restaurants, click here.

“They’ll tell you how much they are donating, so they’ll tell you if it’s lunch, they’ll tell you if it's dinner, they’ll tell you if it’s all day. You can just pick whatever meal you want to go. Invite your friends, have a board meeting, have a work meeting,” said Winheim.