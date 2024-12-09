AM News to Know | Dec. 9

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today, officials are saying a teenager allegedly involved in a fatal shooting is back in custody after escaping. Meanwhile, back-to-back hurricanes left Tampa residents with increased potholes across the city.

News to Know

A teen is back in custody after escaping a juvenile detention center: A 15-year-old who police say is responsible for fatally shooting 14-year-old Jevario Buie earlier this year escaped custody on Sunday but was found later that night in Tampa.

Back-to-back hurricanes led to more potholes across Tampa: After Hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through the area, Tampa residents are seeing an increase in potholes, and hitting one could be costly.

The Bacon King teaches his tricks of the trade: A new class at Cheeseology in Ybor City gives attendees a chance to make their own bacon—you'll go home with a 5-pound slab of pork belly, a T-shirt and more.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect warmer temperatures, starting mostly in the 50s this morning. We'll also see a light breeze and high clouds today, which will be key parts of the forecast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, December 9, 2024

Susan Solves It: Car carcinogens

Newer cars are reportedly containing high levels of cancer-causing fumes, which only get higher in the summer months. We examine what's causing this and what you can do to keep yourself safe.

Things to Do this Friday, Dec. 6

Experience over 22,000 lights at Starlight Nights, an annual tradition located in Winter Haven's Historic Downtown District.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 35 4th St NW, Winter Haven Cost: Free

Find handmade works of art for everyone on your list this year at Morean Arts Center's "Small Wonders," a holiday show and sale.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 719 Central Ave, St. Petersburg Cost: Free

Get in the holiday spirit with floating light displays, a 30-foot Christmas tree and holiday music at the Tampa Riverwalk.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: Free



