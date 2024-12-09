Watch Now
Makin' bacon with the Bacon King at Cheeseology in Ybor City

Class attendees get a 5-pound slab of pork belly and more
YBOR CITY, Fla. — The Bacon King beckons you to Cheeseology in Ybor City for a deliciously fun lesson in bacon makin'.

Eric Godfrey is a meat master, a bacon savant, and, oddly enough, Carrot Top's former road manager.

His motto is plain and simple: "Bacon makes everything better."

Attendees to his December 14th class will receive a 5-pound slab of pork belly, an array of spices and curing materials to prepare gourmet bacon, a T-shirt, and a history lesson.

Tickets are $95 per person, and the 2-hour class begins at noon.

For more on the Bacon King and Cheeseology, go here.

