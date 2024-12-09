Potholes increasing in Tampa after back-to-back hurricanes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — Potholes and roadway issues are becoming a bigger problem in the City of Tampa after the back-to-back hurricanes.

People are fed up and hoping the city will fill some of the potholes soon. For drivers, hitting a pothole can be costly.

Greg Bailey from Greg Bailey Automotive said potholes can pop a tire and cause other alignment issues in the car, costing people hundreds of dollars. “Some tires are two or three hundred dollars depending on the size and width, all that stuff,” Bailey said.

Bailey explained he replaces tires and wheels because of potholes daily.

“I mean, there’s a lot of potholes around this city, and people have that problem all the time,” Bailey said.

People like Kevin Hurley.

“Turns out I have to get a whole new wheel on the left side of my car,” Hurley said.

Kevin Hurley is a Tampa resident who drove over a manhole in his neighborhood. He explained that the cap popped off and damaged his car.

“We jumped out of the car, and the manhole cover was off the manhole,” Hurley said.

The city said that the issue has since been fixed, and the manhole is now secure. Hurley said he has other issues with potholes and roads in his neighborhood and wants to see some changes.

ABC Action News brought these issues to the city. They said they’ve seen an increase in potholes, depressions, and road damage because of the recent flooding. They also explained that hurricane recovery delayed their normal road repair schedule. However, they are now actively working on repairs and are back on schedule.

