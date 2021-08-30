'The Magic is Calling': Disney World resumes annual pass sales with new options

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort announced on Monday that the sales of annual passes will resume in September, complete with new ticket options.

Disney suspended the sale of all new annual passes in January.

In a blog post, Walt Disney World Resort's Communications Manager Eric Scott said the new sales will start on September 8. That's just in time for the resort's 50th-anniversary celebrations in October.

MORE DISNEY NEWS:



"We are introducing four new Annual Passes offering the flexibility and choice to meet guest needs, each designed based on Passholder feedback," Monday's blog post said. "These passes will help our biggest fans experience all that’s to come during “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” – from new attractions and nighttime spectaculars to dazzling decorations at all four theme parks and more!"

Disney Parks Blog

What's new:

Hold More Park Reservations: Depending on their pass type, Passholders may now hold up to five Disney Park Pass reservations at a time. We’ll also be adding “bonus reservations” to the calendar from time to time, so Passholders can make an additional park reservation without it counting against their applicable reservation hold limit. Plus, when Passholders stay at Disney Resort hotels or other select hotels, they will also be eligible to make theme park reservations for each day of their stay – in addition to the reservations you can hold based on your pass type!

Customize Your Pass: Choose different add-on options based on your preferences – from the Water Park and Sports option to Disney PhotoPass downloads. These add-on options will be available for purchase with any of our four new passes.

Access a New Integrated Calendar: Planning will be easier with enhancements to our reservation system, including a new integrated calendar that lets Passholders quickly see blockout dates for each pass type, view available days and make, modify or cancel a reservation all in one place.

Enjoy Passholder Perks: Passes will continue to offer benefits you know and love including the Park Hopper option, standard theme park parking and discounts on merchandise and dining. And, there will be a few special surprises throughout the 50th-anniversary celebration!

Click here to read the full blog post and to find out more about purchasing annual passes.