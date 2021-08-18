Watch
Disney Genie service to be released this fall at Walt Disney World Resort

New way to save time in lines
Disney Parks
Posted at 5:25 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 17:25:48-04

Coming this fall to Walt Disney World Resort is Disney Genie, a new and convenient digital service designed to create your day.

Disney Genie service was created to maximize your park time. It includes a personalized itinerary feature that will map out your entire day.

"We’ve been listening to your feedback – you want planning to be easier, you want more flexibility and you want better tools to help you make the most of your visit – and that’s exactly what Disney Genie is here to do," Disney Parks said.

More features include:

  • Get Itinerary Updates from Morning to Night
  • Find Your Favorites at a Glance
  • Enjoy More Flexibility and Fun

There will also be more options for enjoying theme parks. It's called the Lightning Lane entrance that will save you time in line.

For the price of $15 per day, per ticket at Walt Disney World Resort, choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance.

Lightning Lane selections will be made on the same day of your visit and you can use them across multiple theme parks.

With this new service, FASTPASS and Fastpass + will be retired.

For more information on Disney Genie, click here.

