Disney World previews this year's holiday magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is already gearing up for the holidays, with a preview of this year's magical plans shared on the Disney Parks Blog on Monday.

The holiday season will be extra special this year as Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The parks promise "festive entertainment, whimsical décor, seasonal food and drinks, and holiday-themed merchandise" at all theme parks, Disney Resort hotels and Disney Springs.

New this year is Disney's Very Merriest After Hours, a special ticketed event that will debut on November 8. The rest of the holiday magic kicks off on November 12. The after-hours event will take place on select nights through December 21.

The blog says, "the four hours of festivities will delight guests with 'Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,' Disney characters throughout the park, holiday music and décor, treats included and so much more!"

The event will include a limited number of tickets, which go on sale in August.

Hollywood Studio will feature holiday-themed projection effects on the Hollywood Holiday Tower Hotel on Sunset Boulevard. It will transform into a snowy corner of Arendelle, a Muppets gingerbread masterpiece, a Toy Story toy hotel, and a Dickensian village inspired by “Mickey’s Christmas Carol.”

Seasonal decor and festive Disney character flotillas will return to Animal Kingdom.

For full details on the park's holiday plans, click here.